Cloudy weather looms over Sunderland on Monday, with sunnier days ahead
Today in Sunderland, morning conditions will be cloudy with sunny spells with a 16°C reading on the thermometers. As the day progresses into afternoon, conditions remain similar, still cloudy with sunny spells, but the day's high will reach 16°C.
Tomorrow morning will bring a change as the sky clears up and we will have a sunny start to the day, still maintaining a cool 16°C. However, during the afternoon, the temperature will dip slightly to 15°C under the same sunny sky.
In the foreseeable future, we can expect scattered showers across days with the daytime highs oscillating between 14°C and 18°C. It is advisable to keep your umbrella close at hand during the latter part of the week as the chance of rain increases.
