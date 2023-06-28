Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms late this evening in London, Wednesday June 28
Today starts off cloudy and mild with a gentle breeze, peaking at 17°C. Overcast skies persist into the afternoon, with the daily temperature reaching a high of 24°C. Chance of rain increases as we progress into the evening with a chance of some localised thunderstorms in the early hours of tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow morning will start off with light showers and light wind. The day's high will reach 19°C, marking a cooler day overall. After a predominantly wet morning we will see a few sunny spells going into the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the next few days, conditions will continue to feel cooler and fresher than last week, the minimum dipping further to 11°C, and a high of 23°C. The days will generally be overcast with sunny spells and scattered showers.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox