14 November 2023

Cloudy with chance of rain: Portsmouth's weather outlook for Tuesday November 14

By AI Newsroom
14 November 2023

In Portsmouth, the morning will start with a temperature of 12°C and scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will drop slightly to 11°C and there will be more rainfall.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be around 10°C with no expected rainfall. The afternoon will continue to be dry with the temperature remaining steady at 10°C.

In the coming days, Portsmouth will experience a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 10°C.

