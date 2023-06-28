Cloudy with chance of thunder in Birmingham, Wednesday June 28
In the morning, conditions start of cloudy with an increasing chance of light rain. The cloudy and wet conditions will continue into the afternoon, with a chance of localised thunderstorms in the evening. The day's maximum is anticipated to reach 21°C, with rain being a likely occurrence.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, the morning will start off feeling significantly cooler averaging around 14°C. A few patchy showers with give way to sunny spells. Moving into the afternoon, similar conditions are expected. A slight dip in overall conditions is predicted, with the day's maximum reaching 20°C and the minimum falling to 11°C.
In the coming few days, the pattern of scattered showers remains consistent. The maximum over this period is expected to rise marginally to 22°C, while the minimum could potentially drop to 9°C.
