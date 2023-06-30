Cloudy with moderate chance of light rain in Birmingham, Friday June 30
Today, the morning will start cloudy with a moderate chance of light rain, ad these conditions will persist into the afternoon. The early morning will be cool, with the day gradually warming to a high of 17°C. As the day progresses, the sky will remain overcast into the afternoon, with scattered showers persisting.
Comparing with today, tomorrow morning will be overcast but will experience scattered showers making it cooler than today. The afternoon will see a significant rise in warmth, reaching a high of 21°C. Despite the scattered showers in the morning, we will see some sunny spells later on in the day.
Looking at the next few days, in general we can expect a mix of overcast and sunny spells over the next few days with the warmth hovering between 10°C and 19°C.
