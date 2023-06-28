28 June 2023

Cloudy with scattered showers in Bristol, Wednesday June 28

By AI Newsroom
28 June 2023

Today begins with cloudy conditions and scattered showers, moving into a maximum of 21°C during the peak of the day. Wet conditions persist as the day moves on.

Comparing to today, tomorrow will start off feeling cooler. Morning sees continued light showers persisting, with a few sunny spells. As the afternoon unfolds, the maximum will reach 20°C.

Looking ahead, the next few days continue the trend of overcast skies, sunny spells and potential scattered showers. Fresher, cooler conditions will prevail with the minimum dipping down to 10°C.

