Cloudy with scattered showers in Bristol, Wednesday June 28
By AI Newsroom
Today begins with cloudy conditions and scattered showers, moving into a maximum of 21°C during the peak of the day. Wet conditions persist as the day moves on.
Comparing to today, tomorrow will start off feeling cooler. Morning sees continued light showers persisting, with a few sunny spells. As the afternoon unfolds, the maximum will reach 20°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days continue the trend of overcast skies, sunny spells and potential scattered showers. Fresher, cooler conditions will prevail with the minimum dipping down to 10°C.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox