Cloudy with scattered showers in London, Thursday June 29
The day will commence with scattered showers, and the morning will be cool with a minimum of 15°C to wake up to. As we approach mid-afternoon, expect a modest rise in degrees with a maximum of 21°C . The skies will remain largely cloudy with sunny spells, so don't forget your umbrellas even though the showers will be light and patchy.
As we look to tomorrow morning, the conditions are expected to be similar to today, so brace for a cool start at around 13°C . The afternoon will gradually climb to a high to 20°C . Again, it will be cloudy with sunny spells and the possibility of scattered showers remains, so keep the umbrellas at hand.
Focusing on the next few days, the trend appears to be consistent with cooler mornings and slightly warmer afternoons, with a slightly warmer and dryer outlook for the weekend. The minimum will remain steady around 16°C in the early hours, climbing up to a peak of 24°C in the afternoons. Skies will be cloudy with sunny spells during this period. Stay prepared, as scattered showers are likely to persist over the next few days.
