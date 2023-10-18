Cloudy with showers for Leeds on Wednesday, October 18th
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Leeds will experience cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a temperature of 11°C. The afternoon will bring scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise to 15°C under similar conditions. However, the afternoon will be cooler with a temperature of 14°C and more frequent showers.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 11°C. Scattered showers will continue, with some periods of heavier rainfall.
