18 October 2023

Cloudy with showers for Leeds on Wednesday, October 18th

By AI Newsroom
18 October 2023

In the morning, Leeds will experience cloudy conditions with sunny spells and a temperature of 11°C. The afternoon will bring scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise to 15°C under similar conditions. However, the afternoon will be cooler with a temperature of 14°C and more frequent showers.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 11°C. Scattered showers will continue, with some periods of heavier rainfall.

