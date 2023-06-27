Cloudy with some rain to come over the next few days in London, Tuesday June 27
Today there will be a fresher feel in the Capital with generally lower temperatures and more cloud cover creeping in. In the morning we'll see cloudy skies with the possibility of some scattered showers later on. After a relatively chilly morning temperature will reach a high of 22°C.
Tomorrow, there will be patchy rain with highs of 26°C and lows of 16°C. In the morning, the sky will be overcast, and there is a moderate chance of rain throughout the day. The afternoon will bring a chance of heavy rain, so be prepared for wet conditions.
In the next few days, the conditions will vary significantly. Expect unpredictable periods of patchy sun, overcast skies and rain with maximum and minimum temperatures of 23°C and 14°C, respectively. Intermittent rain showers are anticipated during mornings and afternoons, so it is advisable to plan outdoor activities accordingly. Overall, the upcoming days call for extra caution and preparation for wet and unpredictable conditions.
