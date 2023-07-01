Cloudy with sunny spells and showers in Glasgow, Saturday July 1
Today starts off overcast with a high likelihood of scattered showers. Morning conditions were a cool 13°C, and despite the lack of sunshine, it warmed up a bit by midday to a high of 16°C. The afternoon sees consistent cloud cover with intermittent sunny spells, maintaining similar temperatures and the possibility of scattered showers. Tonight, it will cool down to a low of 9°C.
Looking forward to tomorrow, it will be more of the same, but slightly cooler. Tomorrow morning will be similar to today's conditions, with increased chances of scattered showers. As we move into the afternoon, there will be moderate rain with temperatures peaking at 16°C. By the evening, the temperature is expected to drop down to a cool 7°C.
Over the next few days, the trend generally continues with temperatures ranging from a cool 6°C up to a high of 15°C. It will mostly be overcast with high chances of moderate rain each day. Despite the cool temperatures, any outdoor plans should factor in the likelihood of rain.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox