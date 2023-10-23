23 October 2023

Cloudy with sunny spells for Sunderland, Monday October 23rd

In Sunderland, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells with temperatures around 9°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells, and the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect scattered showers with temperatures around 11°C. By the afternoon, the showers will have cleared, leaving cloudy conditions with sunny spells and temperatures dropping to 10°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and clouds with occasional scattered showers. The maximum temperature will hover around 9°C.

