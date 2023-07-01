Cloudy with sunny spells in Birmingham, Saturday July 1
This morning begins rather cool with a thick layer of clouds forming overhead. However, that quickly changes as the finds its way through, leading to a rise in the temperature up to a peak of 21°C. The afternoon maintains the same feel, with a mix of sun and clouds.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly chillier compared to today, with minimums expected to reach 10°C. As the day progresses, we can anticipate another cloudy day with sunny spells. The afternoon will stay fairly mild, as we will observe the day's warmth rising to around 18°C. Although not as warm as today, it will still be a mild overall.
Looking further into the next few days, we can expect a slight drop in the warmth with minimums of around 9°C and maximums reaching 18°C. There may be a hint of rain on the horizon as well, so keep your umbrellas handy. Despite the potential for a few scattered showers, sunny spells will tend to prevail during the day, keeping conditions fairly comfortable.
