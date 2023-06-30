Cloudy with sunny spells in Bristol, Friday June 30
Today, the dawn will break cool and cloudy with a chance for scattered showers. These conditions will continue into the afternoon. The mercury will climb to a high of 18°C, dropping to 17°C later in the evening.
Moving forward to tomorrow morning, the climate will remain similar to today's, mild and cloudy with a possibility of scattered showers and sunny spells. The afternoon will see temperatures rise to 21°C and a low of 13°C.
Looking at the weather forecast for the next few days, the trend seems to be continuing with mornings starting off cool and cloudy with chances of scattered showers. Afternoons are expected to be a bit warmer, though still remaining predominantly cloudy. The minimum readings will hover around 11°C, while the day's high can reach up to 18°C.
