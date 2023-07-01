Cloudy with sunny spells in Bristol, Saturday July 1
Today will start with a hint of chill in the air, the morning showing a cool 12°C. As afternoon rolls around, the chill will soften slightly, letting the warmth rise up to reach a high of 20°C. Clouds will still persist, but we'll be treated to a few sunny spells.
As we move on to tomorrow morning, the day will be slightly cooler than today, dropping down to 10°C. It will be cloudy and dry with sunny spells. As we transition into the afternoon, the conditions will persist, allowing the temperature to rise to a high of 18°C.
Looking ahead in the coming days, there's a trend of slightly cool days ahead. Scattered showers are possible, with a few localised thunderstorms on Monday. The minimum will hover around 12°C while the maximum will struggle to reach beyond 18°C. Remember to keep your warm clothes handy and don't let the scattered showers catch you off guard.
