Cloudy with sunny spells in London, Saturday June 24
Today will start off cloudy with sunny spells and a high of 30.1°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will see more sunny intervals, and the warmth is anticipated to reach its peak value of around 30.1°C.
Moving on to tomorrow's forecast, the morning will be sunny, offering a pleasant start to the day with a low of 17°C. The brilliant sunshine will continue throughout the afternoon, with the day's high temperature reaching up to 28.9°C.
As for the next few days, the overall trend is consistent with the sunny conditions. The mornings will start with clear skies and mild warmth that will gradually progress towards warmer afternoons. Highs will generally hover around 22.6°C, providing a suitable environment for enjoying outdoor activities without experiencing excessive heat.
