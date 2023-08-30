30 August 2023

CNN names ex-BBC director general Mark Thompson as CEO

30 August 2023

US media giant CNN is bringing in former BBC director general Mark Thompson in an attempt to turn around its fortunes.

Parent company Warner Bros Discovery announced on Wednesday that Thompson will be the new chair and CEO of CNN Worldwide.

He will be CNN’s third leader in less than two years and replaces Chris Licht, who was fired in June.

The pioneering cable news network has bled viewers and seen its profits tumble, as it has struggled to make its way in a competitive landscape where people seek television news with a point of view.

Thompson helped lead the Times’ transition to a digital-first service with a large subscriber base.

