Coastguard stand down in Greenock major rescue operation

The coastguard has stood down their part in a major rescue operation in Greenock after a tugboat capsized in the River Clyde.

Helensburgh RNLI lifeboat, several police launch boats and rescue crafts from vessels in the area went to the scene when the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm on Friday.

The coastguard rescue helicopter and coastguard rescue teams were also at the scene.

The coastguard said there were two people on board the vessel when it capsized.

They stood down the search at around 8pm.

Police have cordoned off the area near Custom House Quay in the Inverclyde town.

A coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a capsized vessel off Custom House Quay in Greenock today, February 24.

“It is believed the vessel had two crew members onboard.

“Just before 3.30pm Coastguard Rescue Teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and searched the area.

“Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MOD Police vessel.

“The Coastguard’s involvement in the surface search was terminated at 8pm.

The search will resume at 8am on Saturday morning, police confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a tugboat having capsized off Custom House Quay in Greenock around 3.30pm on February 24.

“Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

“Officers, including Police Scotland’s Dive and Marine Unit and Air Support Unit, have been carrying out searches in the area and these searches will resume on the morning of February 25.

“Inquiries are ongoing, assisted by partners, to establish the full circumstances.”