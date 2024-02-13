13 February 2024

Coca-Cola fourth-quarter sales better than expected despite lower US demand

By The Newsroom
13 February 2024

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany and other markets offset lower sales in the US.

Revenue rose 7% to 10.8 billion US dollars (£8.6 billion) for the October-December period, the Atlanta beverages giant said on Tuesday.

That topped Wall Street’s forecast of 10.7 billion (£8.5 billion), according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Unit case volumes rose 2% in the quarter, led by sparkling soft drinks, juices and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Sports drinks, coffee and tea all saw lower demand.

In North America, unit case volumes declined 1% as growing sales of juice, dairy and Coca-Cola were offset by falling demand for water, sports drinks, coffee and tea.

Coca-Cola said its prices rose 8% during the quarter.

While that was down from the double-digit price increases the company put in place earlier in 2023, it said higher prices are squeezing some consumers and forcing them to trade down to stores’ own-brands.

Unit case volumes grew in the drinks-maker’s other global markets.

Net income fell 3% to 1.9 billion dollars (£1.5 billion), or 46 cents (36p) per share.

Without one-time items, including restructuring costs, the company earned 49 cents (39p) per share. That was in line with Wall Street’s forecast.

Shares in the Coca-Cola Company were unchanged in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan trade on royal links as they rebrand themselves as Sussex.com

news

King returns to London for expected cancer treatment

news

Alkali attack suspect ‘gone into’ River Thames, police believe

news