Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley dies age 73

Cockney Rebel frontman Steve Harley has died “peacefully at home” at the age of 73, his family has announced.

The rock band were best known for their hit Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me), which went to number one in the UK charts in 1975.

In December, Harley said he was “fighting a nasty cancer” for which he was receiving treatment, but that “thankfully” he could still sing most evenings.

A statement from his daughter Greta said: “We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and father has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side.

“The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren.

“Stephen. Steve. Dad. Grandar. Steve Harley. Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance.

“We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world, and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve.”

In a post on his official website on Christmas Eve, Harley wished his fans a “happy, healthy New Year” as he revealed his 2023 has been a “tale of two halves”.

He said the first half had been “often magical” as he got to play on stage in Europe with his band members, saying “out there, on the road, that’s where I come alive”.

However, he said the later half had been “heartbreaking” as they had to cancel live show dates.

He added: “I’m fighting a nasty cancer. My oncologist is pleased with the treatment’s effects so far. It’s tiresome, and tiring. But the fight is on.

“And thankfully the cursed intruder is not affecting the voice. I sing and play most evenings.”

Harley was born in Deptford, south London in 1951, and due to a childhood illness, he spent almost four years in hospital between his childhood to his teenage days.

He first worked as a trainee accountant and then a journalist for a number of regional publications.

The singer turned his hand to music by performed in London folk clubs in the early 1970s and later formed Cockney Rebel.

Their released their debut studio album, The Human Menagerie, in 1973 and followed it up with 1994’s The Psychomodo which went to number eight in the UK charts.