Coins discovered by metal detectorist inspired by Indiana Jones to go to auction

A hoard of coins that was unearthed by a metal detectorist who was inspired by Indiana Jones is to be sold at auction with an estimate of £75,000.

George Ridgway made the find in a recently harvested barley field in the grounds of Helmingham Hall near Stowmarket, Suffolk, in 2019.

The 34-year-old, who works for the family butchers business, said he “couldn’t believe” what he found.

He said he called his father to guard the site until the arrival of an archaeological team when he realised the scale of the discovery.

The collection of 748 gold and silver coins is estimated to date from as early as 206 BC through to the Roman emperor Claudius in 46/47 AD.

Mr Ridgway said: “I was inspired by my childhood hero Indiana Jones to start history hunting when I was four years old, and I dreamed of finding a Roman hoard since my grandmother bought me a metal detector for my 12th birthday.

“It was an awe-inspiring moment when I realised that I had found one.”

The proceeds from the hoard are being split between the landowner and Mr Ridgway.

When asked what he would like to do with the proceeds, the detectorist said: “Firstly, I would like to buy my dad a pint.”

More than 680 of the coins are to be sold at auction by Noonans Mayfair in London on September 18, less 63 of them that were claimed by museums for their collections.

Mr Ridgway, who lives at Ashbocking – a few miles from the hall, said he decided to investigate an “unusual crop mark” in the field with his Garrett AT Pro metal detector.

“I knew that a Roman road ran close to the field and was hoping the two might be related, but after scouring the area nothing turned up,” he said.

“I moved away 30 yards, and recovered two early Roman bronze Colchester type brooches dating from the mid first century AD.

“Another clear signal nearby from the detector then revealed a silver denarius, a coin that had been issued by Julius Caesar in 46 BC.

“I couldn’t believe that over the next three hours of searching, I found 160 more Roman silver coins, with a few of the coins stuck to pottery fragments.

“I knew I had made an important archaeological discovery and called my dad to guard the site overnight while we waited for an archaeological team to arrive and excavate the site.

“It took three months to recover the hoard.”

He said that Iron Age gold coins of Cunobelin, the king of the Catuvellauni and Trinovantes tribes, were also found.

There were 748 gold and silver coins in total, he said, with 63 of them claimed by the British Museum and the Colchester and Ipswich Museum for their collections.

Alice Cullen, coin specialist at Noonans, said: “This is one of the largest hoards containing both Iron Age coins and Roman coins found in Britain, with the latest coins of Claudius and those of Cunobelin in virtually as-struck condition.

“The location of the hoard together with the date range suggests the coins may have been buried by a long-serving Legionary soldier from the XX Legion, who were stationed at nearby Colchester.

“In 47 AD, the East Anglian Iceni tribe rebelled after the Roman governor Ostorius ordered them to disarm, resulting in a fierce battle that was likely held at Stonea Camp in Cambridgeshire, which the Romans won.

“Is it possible our hoard was concealed by a victim at this conflict?”