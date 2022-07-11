Coldstream Guards sergeant major ‘had no knowledge of ammunition sale plot’

The first black regimental sergeant major in the British Army’s Household Division has told a jury he had “no knowledge” of a plot to sell stolen ammunition.

Coldstream Guards Kirtland Gill, 42, and Lance Sergeant Rajon Graham, 33, allegedly sold hundreds of bullets to an undercover police officer, who was posing as a criminal, for cash.

The regiment, recognisable by its red jackets and black bearskin hats, is known for carrying out ceremonial duties at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle and is responsible for protecting the Queen.

Graham has pleaded guilty to four counts of selling ammunition between December 7 2020 and January 28 2021.

Gill is standing trial at Southwark Crown Court, where he denies conspiracy to sell or transfer ammunition between December 2 2020 and January 30 2021 and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Giving evidence on his birthday on Monday, Gill said he did not know Graham sold a total of 300 9mm bullets, wrapped in Bacofoil-type bags, for £5,800 in cash in four meetings with the undercover officer, referred to as “D”.

Rajon Graham (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Simon Ray, defending, asked: “Were you involved in the sale of stolen ammunition to the undercover officer?”

“No, I had no knowledge of it,” said Gill, who saw combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, having joined the Army in 2001 after moving to the UK from Jamaica.

Mr Ray said: “Were you involved at all in the sale of stolen ammunition?”

His client replied: “No, I was never involved at all in the sale of ammunition.”

The barrister continued: “Did you know that Rajon Graham was meeting somebody in connection with selling ammunition?”

“No, he’s never discussed anything to do with it with myself,” said Gill.

The soldier said he was friends with Graham – also from Jamaica – who would visit his family home for barbecues or to play dominoes and helped find clients for Gill’s business selling car parts.

They also had a professional relationship, with Graham responsible for the ceremonial kit used by the Coldstream Guards, including swords and bearskins, at Wellington Barracks, near Buckingham Palace, he told the jury.

But Gill said his own position as the Windsor Victoria Barracks’ regimental quartermaster sergeant technical did not give him access to ammunition and he had no role in authorising access to other soldiers.

The undercover officer previously told the jury Graham took him to the base, near Windsor Castle, on December 17 last year, while Gill was being interviewed by The Sun newspaper because he was the first black regimental sergeant major in the Household Division.

Graham is then said to have driven “D” to Gill’s nearby home to collect a batch of ammunition, which he bought for £1,000.

The trial continues.