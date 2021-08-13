College sector demands more funding to cope with demand amid high GCSE grades

The Government must provide extra funding to help sixth forms cope with a surge in demand for places after record numbers of students were awarded top GCSE grades, education leaders have said.

The proportion of GCSE UK entries awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A – reached an all-time high (28.9%) this year after results were determined by teachers amid cancelled exams.

Some 77.1% of UK entries achieved at least a 4 or a C – another record high, compared to 76.3% in 2020 and 67.3% in 2019.

James Kewin, deputy chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, has called on ministers to boost funding for sixth forms so they can expand, as well as support students who may need additional help when they start their post-16 qualifications in the autumn after Covid-19 disruption.

He told the PA news agency: “The growing popularity of many sixth forms and colleges coupled with the demographic increase in 16 to 18-year-olds has meant that many institutions are already at or near full capacity.

The Government will need to be ready to provide extra support

“The increase in GCSE grades will add further pressure to the sixth form sector and the Government must do a lot more to help institutions respond to this surge in demand.

“This year’s spending review provides the ideal opportunity to move away from the current model of inadequate, single year funding settlements to a multi-year funding model where sixth forms can expand when they need to and provide all young people with a high quality education.”

Mr Kewin criticised the Government for not providing more catch-up support to sixth form students who have been affected by months of missed learning.

He said: “Many students that have received their GCSE results this week will need additional support when they enter the sixth form.

“Despite the Government’s pledge that no student will be left behind by Covid, the Department for Education has set aside just £100 million to provide catch up support to the 1.1 million sixth form students in England.

“That is woefully inadequate and will do little to help students, particularly disadvantaged students, that require additional support to catch up from the disruption to their education caused by Covid.”

The proportion of GCSE entries awarded the top grades reached an all-time high of 28.9% this year (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it is unclear at this stage what impact this week’s GCSE results will have on applications for school sixth forms and sixth form colleges.

But he told PA: “Our biggest concern is that the Government’s funding rate for 16 and 17-year-olds is so pitifully inadequate that it is extremely difficult for institutions to cater for any sudden increase in numbers.

“The Government will need to be ready to provide extra support.”

Ahead of results day, Mr Barton warned that pressure could be placed on admissions teams at sixth forms colleges and schools if students secured higher grades than expected, while he said some young people could be “turned away” if centres could not increase capacity due to limited space and staff.

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “Colleges will be working hard to ensure everyone that needs a place can get one, but we need the Government to step in with the extra funding as soon as the student is recruited, much the same way as in universities.

“The lagged funding formula currently used makes it much harder for colleges to ensure they have the capacity to cater for every student.”