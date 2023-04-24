Comedian Richard Lewis reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
Comedian Richard Lewis is retiring from stand-up following four surgeries and a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.
The 75-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star, who is known for wearing all-black and exploring his neuroses onstage, posted a video on Monday to Twitter explaining his various health issues.
“For the last three-and-a-half years, I’ve had sort of a rocky time,” he said, adding that he has suffered with back pain, and had shoulder and hip replacement surgeries.
He also got a brain scan because he was shuffling his feet when he walked.
I'm finished with stand-up. I'm just focusing on writing and acting
Doctors diagnosed him with Parkinson’s.
“Luckily, I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all, and I’m on the right meds, so I’m cool,” he said.
“I’m finished with stand-up. I’m just focusing on writing and acting.”
Lewis’s big screen credits include Robin Hood: Men In Tights, Leaving Las Vegas and Vamps, and he has had TV appearances on everything from 7th Heaven to George Lopez and BoJack Horseman to Dr Katz, Professional Therapist.
