Comic to perform at Fringe while learning to walk again following cancer battle

A comedian who had part of his spine removed to treat cancer is returning to the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

Matt Forde, known for shows such as Spitting Image, will return to the festival this year, determined not to let a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment get in his way.

At last year’s Fringe, the political satirist thought he was suffering from sciatica, but found out it was a cancerous tumour at the base of his spine.

He then had part of his spine removed in order to remove the cancer and has spent the subsequent months recovering and relearning how to walk.

He has now returned to work and will perform his new show, The End Of An Era, from August 1-25 at the Pleasance Beyond during the festival.

Mr Forde said: “I cannot wait to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe again, despite returning to the place where my life turned upside down.

“After my final show there, I was told I had cancer. Instead of going on tour, I was being carved open to have the base of my spine removed.

“Now I know how turkeys feel. And it was in the run-up to Christmas.

“I’m learning to walk again and with the help of two fantastic helpers (sticks), I will be back at on stage.”

He added: “When I was laid in that hospital bed in excruciating pain, the only thought on my mind was ‘at least I’ll get a show out of this’.

“Then I’d remember that I’m a political comedian and I’d think ‘oh well, at least people don’t have to hear me do a show about this”.

