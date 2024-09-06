Committee will consider Scottish memorial project for late Queen, says Swinney

A committee will consider a potential Scottish memorial project for the late Queen, the First Minister has said.

John Swinney welcomed the plans for a national memorial at St James’s Park in London which were announced by the Prime Minister on Saturday.

Mr Swinney said the Scottish committee would discuss the potential for a project north of the border.

Sunday will mark two years since Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle after a reign lasting 70 years.

Sir Keir Starmer said the memorial in London would ensure she will “never be forgotten”.

Commenting on the national memorial plans, Mr Swinney said: “My thoughts, and those of the Scottish people, are with the King and the royal family as they mark the second anniversary of the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

“At the time of Her Majesty’s passing, many of us reflected on her long life of valued service to the nation, and the respect and admiration she had for the people of Scotland.

“I welcome proposals for a national memorial to Queen Elizabeth in London to mark her life and service across the UK.

“A Scottish committee will also be established to engage with the UK legacy programme and to consider a potential memorial project specific to Scotland.”

Plans for the Scottish project are understood to be at an early stage and the Scottish Government said it would release further details in due course.

The site in London, a few hundred metres from Buckingham Palace, was approved by the King and the Prime Minister.

Design proposals for the memorial will be submitted later this year and they will be reviewed by the independent Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee.

Public funds will be used to pay for the memorial and the UK Government will also make funding available for memorial projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The announcement of the final design will coincide with what would have been the Queen’s 100th birthday year in 2026.