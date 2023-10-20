20 October 2023

Commons security guards suspend planned strike action

By The Newsroom
20 October 2023

Security guards at the House of Commons have suspended planned strikes after being told that the introduction of an unpopular new shift pattern will be paused.

More than 250 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) were due to take industrial action on October 31, November 1, 6 and 7 in a row over night shifts.

The union said managers have “back-tracked” and agreed to suspend the implementation of a new roster while they talk to union representatives.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This is a big win for our members working in the House of Commons, but it’s only the first step.

“While it shows what a strong union in the workplace can achieve, we’ll have no hesitation in announcing new strike action if we fail to secure a satisfactory new roster for our members.”

