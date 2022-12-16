Community in shock after deaths of woman and two children aged four and six

Residents have spoken of their shock and sadness after a triple murder inquiry was launched into the deaths of a woman and two young children in Northamptonshire.

Police officers were called to a block of flats in Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11.15am on Thursday, where a woman, a boy understood to be aged six, and a girl believed to be four-years-old were found with serious injuries.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Officers, who have said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the inquiry, have placed a cordon around an area of grass at the flats, where one window of a patio door has been boarded up.

Speaking a day after the fatalities, business manager Pierino Geranio, who runs his uncle’s barber shop near to the cul-de-sac where the incident happened, said: “You speak to people about it and they just can’t believe it.

“I come here every day to work and you never expect anything like this – it’s so tragic. It’s totally terrible, beyond comprehension.”

Describing what he saw on Thursday, Mr Geranio said: “There was just a lot of police presence, a lot of ambulances.

“But I never thought it would be this. It’s just so sad for the family and everybody involved.”

Another local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “Apparently the family have not been there long.

“It’s terrible to hear about anything like this anywhere, but when there’s children involved it’s beyond words.”

Several bunches of flowers have been left beside the police cordon blocking off Petherton Court, alongside cuddly toys.

An unsigned note attached to one of the tributes read: “We were shocked and devastated by the news. The community will always remember this extremely sad and distressing incident. RIP. We hope you are in a better place.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, local policing area commander, Superintendent Steve Freeman, said: “There are no words to describe how upsetting this incident is but I want to reassure the public that we have a team of detectives working on the case, absolutely determined to get justice for this woman and the two children.

“The man we have arrested is currently being questioned by detectives in custody however anyone with any information is encouraged to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“We understand that the local community, and indeed many people across the country, will be shocked by this event. It is a desperately sad incident and I want to be absolutely clear on our unwavering commitment in establishing what has happened here and in seeking justice for this woman and these young children.”

Forensic post-mortem examinations to establish the cause of death are expected to take place in the coming days.