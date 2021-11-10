Concern about the climate at record highs among the UK public – poll

Concern for the environment among the public as hit a record high, with more than 40% of the UK population putting it in in their top three issues facing the country.

Anxiety about the state of the planet comes behind the economy at 43%, and health at 48%, a YouGov poll found.

The number of people worried by climate change has been climbing since 2018, YouGov said, and its pollsters found it was further boosted by the Extinction Rebellion protests in 2019.

Prior to 2018, climate change was rarely a top priority of more than 10% of the population, the research firm said.

The first wave of Extinction Rebellion protests pushed it up to the mid-20s, and it seems to have been compounded by growing awareness of global warming in the run-up to the Cop26 summit.

Current levels of concern beat a previous record set in August this year, when an Ipsos Mori poll found 32% of the public said they viewed the climate and ecological crisis as a big issue for the UK.

August’s spike was the highest concern had reached since 1989, when 35% agreed the environment was a worry after the highest temperature since 1976 was logged at Heathrow.

Wave of protests by Extinction Rebellion in the last few years has driven up concern about the climate among the general public (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

Young people are most concerned, with 43% citing it as the top concern facing the country – even higher than health at 33%.

But all ages are worried, even older generations, with 39% of those aged 65 and above saying climate change is a major issue.

Among those of an upper and middle class background, 53% listed global warming as a major concern, but it was also a top three issue for those from working class backgrounds and the poorest in society.

Anthony Wells, director of YouGov’s political and social opinion polling, said: “This is the highest level of concern we have ever seen, almost certainly due to the impact of Cop26 on public awareness.

“What remains to be seen is whether climate change remains such a high priority once the conference moves on.”