‘Confidentiality breaches’ condemned as ex-MP says misconduct claims withdrawn

The House of Commons has condemned “egregious breaches of confidentiality” after David Warburton claimed allegations of sexual misconduct against him have been withdrawn.

The former Somerton and Frome MP was suspended by the Conservative Party in April 2022 and resigned last month after a probe into the complaints.

A Westminster panel launched a reinvestigation after suggesting the initial inquiry had been “materially flawed” but the Commons said on Sunday inquiries would no longer be proceeding.

Mr Warburton’s office had earlier on Sunday released a statement claiming he had been “vindicated” and complaints against him withdrawn.

In response, a Commons spokesperson said: “Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme operates on the basis of confidentiality for the benefit of all parties. It is vital to the integrity of every case and for the wellbeing of those involved. For that reason, we are not providing any information regarding the investigation other than it will no longer be proceeding.

“Divulging the details of an investigation, particularly through proactive briefings to the media, poses a significant risk to the wellbeing of others who may be involved in an ICGS case. We strongly condemn such egregious breaches of confidentiality for that reason.

“Parliament remains absolutely committed to the ICGS, which is there to ensure that all complaints are dealt with in a manner that is fair, thorough, independent and efficient, offering support to all parties, helping to ensure that lasting cultural change can be delivered in Parliament.”

The Independent Expert Panel earlier called for a reassessment after revealing the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards had found Mr Warburton guilty of three counts of misconduct instead of the two upheld by the initial inquiry.

But it did not pass judgment on the allegations themselves and said those questions remain “open”.

Mr Warburton claimed on Sunday that the complaints against him had been withdrawn and that he was “pleased finally to be vindicated”.

He said in a statement: “I know it’s extremely rare for the Independent Expert Panel to fully uphold an appeal by an MP.

“I’m, of course, delighted but the past year has been extraordinarily painful for my family and for me, and the personal cost has been incalculable.

“As a result, and in order to speak out about the appalling injustice I have experienced, I have had to step down as an MP.”

The original probe came after a staffer lodged a complaint with Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) in 2022, making sexual misconduct and bullying and harassment allegations against him.

However, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg then reviewed the evidence and found the ex-MP guilty of a third, unspecified sexual misconduct charge.

Mr Warburton appealed against Mr Greenberg’s decision on the grounds it was “procedurally flawed and unreasonable” and claiming he had been denied a fair hearing.

He has admitted cocaine use, saying he took the drug after drinking “tons of incredibly potent” Japanese whiskey, but has said the sexual misconduct claims against him are false.