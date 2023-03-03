Constance Marten and Mark Gordon remanded on manslaughter charge
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been remanded into custody charged with manslaughter after a court heard the remains of a baby were found in a plastic bag under some nappies in an allotment shed.
The couple appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of three charges – including concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.
Marten, 35, and Gordon, 48, spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and that they were of no fixed abode during a short hearing in front of a packed courtroom.
Gordon wore a grey jumper over his head throughout the hearing.
The aristocrat and her partner were charged with the offences on Thursday after the remains of the infant were found on Wednesday afternoon following a major two-day search operation.
The pair will appear at the Old Bailey on March 31.
