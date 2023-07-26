26 July 2023

Consultation on rail ticket office closures extended

By The Newsroom
26 July 2023

A consultation on plans to close most railway ticket offices has been extended.

The consultation was due to end on Wednesday but it will now continue until September 1, the Rail Delivery Group said.

The plans have been criticised by rail unions and passenger groups, especially those representing blind and disabled people.

Transport Focus and London TravelWatch have received more than 170,000 comments since the consultation was launched three weeks ago.

