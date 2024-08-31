Controlled explosion on east London film set ‘spreads out of control’
A controlled explosion on a film set in east London spread and the resulting blaze destroyed a van, London Fire Brigade has said.
Firefighters were called to an open-air yard in Dock Road, Silvertown, at 7.51pm on Saturday.
The blaze destroyed a van and damaged a car and a lorry, LFB added.
A total of 25 firefighters tackled the blaze and it was under control by 9.02pm.
No injuries were reported.
LFB posted on X on Saturday evening saying: “The fire at an open air yard in #Silvertown is now under control.
“One van was destroyed by the fire and most of a car and lorry were damaged by the fire. There are currently no reports of any injuries.”
It added: “The fire in #Silvertown followed a controlled explosion at a film set which spread out of control. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire, which is now under control.
“Crews will remain on scene for the remainder of the evening.”
