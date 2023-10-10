10 October 2023

Controlled explosion on Irish beach after historical device discovered

By The Newsroom
10 October 2023

A controlled explosion has taken place on an Irish beach after a historical device was discovered.

It came during an operation by the Defences Forces in Dublin following a security alert.

It is understood that a device “historical in nature” was found.

A spokesperson for the Garda (Irish police) said they were alerted to the discovery of a device at a premises on the Pigeon House Road on Tuesday afternoon.

“The services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were requested and a controlled explosion was carried out,” they said.

