Controlled explosion on Irish beach after historical device discovered
By The Newsroom
A controlled explosion has taken place on an Irish beach after a historical device was discovered.
It came during an operation by the Defences Forces in Dublin following a security alert.
It is understood that a device “historical in nature” was found.
A spokesperson for the Garda (Irish police) said they were alerted to the discovery of a device at a premises on the Pigeon House Road on Tuesday afternoon.
“The services of the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were requested and a controlled explosion was carried out,” they said.
