Conversion therapy is abhorrent for everyone, says minister

Conversion therapy “doesn’t work” and is “abhorrent” for everyone, an equalities minister has said.

Stuart Andrew’s comments came as MPs pressed him on the draft Bill detailing the Government’s proposed approach to ban conversion practices on the basis of sexuality and gender identity.

Shadow equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds questioned the delay in bringing forward the legislation as she reminded the Commons “1,835 days have passed” since the Government first promised the ban.

Mr Andrew was also asked whether he believed conversion therapy was “abhorrent” for everyone by the Tory chair of the Women and Equalities Committee, Caroline Nokes.

When the Government initially announced its consultation into the conversion therapy ban, its “universal” proposals were intended to protect all LGBT+ people.

However, in March 2022, ex-prime minister Boris Johnson dramatically dropped plans for legislation, later defending a decision not to include trans people by saying there were “complexities and sensitivities” to be worked through.

In January this year, Michelle Donelan, then-culture secretary, said in a written statement that a Bill would be published shortly and would “protect everyone, including those targeted on the basis of their sexuality, or being transgender”.

Speaking in the Commons during equalities questions, Mr Andrew said the Government “remains committed” to publishing the draft legislation for pre-legislative scrutiny in the current parliamentary session.

Caroline Nokes asked him: “Does he agree both with me and indeed the former prime minister (Theresa May) that conversion therapy is abhorrent and, if he agrees, is it abhorrent for everyone?”

Mr Andrew replied: “I absolutely do agree that it is abhorrent, and moreover, it doesn’t work. That is a serious point. And yes, I do believe that is with regard to everyone.”

Pressing the minister on timings, Ms Dodds said that “1,835 days have passed since the Government first promised to ban conversion practices. That’s longer than it takes to make a good bill. It’s longer than it took to build the Empire State Building and the Shard put together”.

She added: “We were told in January that a bill would be published shortly. Seven months later, can the minister tell LGBT people how many more days, weeks, months, or even years they must wait?”

And Ms Dodds said: “We have heard from the Government and its consultation on this ban – even that was almost two years ago now – that they would still allow some of the worst practitioners off the hook by including a consent loophole.

“So does the minister seriously think that LGBT people can consent to abuse? And if not, will he end the charade and remove that loophole so that every LGBT person is protected?”

Mr Andrew noted “she hasn’t actually seen the Bill yet”, adding: “This is exactly why we are making sure a joint committee of both houses look at this because it is a very complex piece of legislation.

“We want to make sure that it outlaws those awful practices, but also ensures that people don’t feel a chilling effect like clinicians, parents, teachers, and so on.”

Meanwhile, Tory MP Paul Holmes (Eastleigh) asked the equalities minister to reassure him that “despite what some have said that this is not about stopping parents having meaningful conversations with their children who may be questioning their sexuality”.

Mr Andrew replied: “He raises a really important point and this is why we do need to take careful consideration of the evidence because, of course, those conversations that parents have with their children are really important.

“I will never forget the conversations I had with my mum and dad who helped me when I was coming out.”