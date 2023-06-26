Cooler with cloudy spells in London Monday June 26
Today, the morning starts off sunny but feeling cooler than it has over the weekend. Sunshine and cloudy patches will continue throughout the day, with the temperature reaching a high of 23°C.
Tomorrow morning will see a cloudy start to the day. The afternoon will feel cooler as overcast skies persist throughout the day, with a chance of scattered showers as the afternoon progresses. There will be a high of 22°C.
The trend continues over the rest of the week with overcast conditions and generally lower temperatures, with a weekly high of 25°C and a minimum of 16°C. Mornings and afternoons will maintain a consistent pattern of cloudiness, with an increasing chance of rain as the week progresses.
