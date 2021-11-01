Cop26 In Pictures: World leaders meet to forge deal on climate change

Leaders from around the world have gathered in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate conference.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales were joined by leaders including US president Joe Biden, India’s Narendra Modi and acting German chancellor Angela Merkel for speeches, bilateral talks and events – all with the aim of getting nations to agree to cut emissions and save the planet from rising temperatures and sea levels.

Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron after tensions were raised over fishing rights between the two nations (Alastair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets climate activists Greta Thunberg (left) and Vanessa Nakate at the SEC (Andy Buchanan/PA (PA Wire)

US president Joe Biden was one of the highest profile leaders to attend, after Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping sent delegations in their absence (Alistair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)

During the opening speeches, prime minister of Barbados Mia Mottley urged her fellow leaders to try harder to avoid the climate change ‘death sentence’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during the opening ceremony (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson keeps European Council president Charles Michel at arm’s length during the Cop26 meet-and-greet (Alastair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Johnson greets India’s prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of their bilateral meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Although the Queen decided to stay away from Glasgow on the advice of her doctors, the royal family was out in force with the Prince of Wales using the platform to promote his long-standing views on protecting the environment, addressing delegates and meeting visiting leaders.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge focused on the younger generation by visiting a group of Scouts who have made what they call a promise to the planet.

The Prince of Wales greets the president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ahead of their bilateral meeting (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales adjusts his face mask next to Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau (Yves Herman/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a visit (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leave after a visit to celebrate the Scouts PromiseToThePlanet campaign at Alexandra Park Sports Hub, Dennistoun, Glasgow (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

One man who has epitomised efforts to raise the profile of environmental issues, 95-year-old broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, expressed his hopes that the younger generation could make the breakthrough in turning the situation around.

Sir David Attenborough speaking during the opening ceremony (Jeff J Mitchell/PA) (PA Wire)

Protesters have also been making their voices heard during the first day and among those taking on Sir David’s challenge is 18-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who received a rock star welcome when she arrived in Glasgow and on Monday made an appearance at Festival Park.

Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior makes its way up the River Clyde, near Greenock carrying four young climate activists from areas affected by climate change (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Environmental campaigners with ‘big head’ masks of key world leaders, dressed in kilts and with bagpipes gather in Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

A protester outside the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The climate conference has seen parts of Glasgow cordoned off, with security tight as more than 25,000 people descended on Scotland’s largest city for the nearly two-weeks of talks and events.

The motorcade of US president Joe Biden heads along the M8 motorway towards the Cop26 summit (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A police officer gives directions to a cyclist away from the roadblock at the entrance to the Clydeside Express in the centre of Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)