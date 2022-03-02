Cop26 president Alok Sharma tests positive for coronavirus
Cop26 President Alok Sharma has tested positive for Covid, he has announced, hours after he sat on the frontbench next to Boris Johnson.
Mr Sharma, who was due to travel abroad and therefore took a Covid test, discovered he had the virus on Wednesday afternoon.
He had earlier been in the Commons answering questions from MPs and had sat next to Mr Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions.
He tweeted: “I was due fly abroad this evening and as a precaution tested myself ahead of travel.
“Unfortunately I have tested positive for covid
“I feel absolutely fine but will now isolate, and work from home, for the required period of time.”
After the rules changed last week, Mr Sharma does not need to isolate by law but the guidance is that those who test positive should stay at home, if they can, and avoid contact with others.
The Prime Minister will also not need to self-isolate under the rules.
