09 November 2021

Cop26 protesters block Glasgow street in rubber dinghy

By The Newsroom
Extinction Rebellion climate activists have blocked a Glasgow street by sitting in an inflatable rubber dinghy.

The protesters in the dinghy in St Vincent Street were smeared in fake blood and also appeared to have an oil drum.

Police Scotland closed the street and at 5.45pm tweeted: “Two protesters are locked on to a device as part of a protest at St Vincent Street, Glasgow.

Police on St Vincent Street, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are removing them for their own safety and the safety of the wider public.”

An Extinction Rebellion band also struck up outside the bank.

Police arrested three people as the protest ended just after 6pm.

