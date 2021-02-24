Coronavirus advertising campaign launched to reinforce ‘stay at home’ message

An advertising blitz has been launched to encourage people to stay at home despite declining coronavirus transmission rates, the success of the vaccine rollout and the launch of the road map out of lockdown.

The campaign also urges people to keep going with behavioural changes including mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said “we must all continue to play our part” in controlling the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus – Wed Feb 24, 2021 (PA Media)

The television advert was being shown for the first time on ITV on Wednesday night, but the campaign will also run on radio, advertising billboards and social media.

England’s stay at home order will remain in place until at least March 29 despite the minor easing of restrictions and the return of schools on March 8.

Prof Whitty said: “Infection rates are falling, but they still remain very high and the impact of Covid-19 is still putting pressure on hospitals across the country.

“Vaccines give clear hope for the future, but for now we must all continue to play our part in protecting the NHS and saving lives.”

Coronavirus – Wed Feb 24, 2021 (PA Media)

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The British resolve during this pandemic has been astounding. We’ve all pulled together to help each other out.

“I know it’s been a long year but we can’t let up now. Everything we’re doing is bringing us one step closer to beating this virus.

“The vaccine rollout is going extremely well and is saving lives – but it is not the only way we will reduce infection rates and be able to get back to normality.

“So let’s keep going. I encourage everyone to keep playing their part and stay at home – keep washing your hands, wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance which will ensure that, together, we beat this.”