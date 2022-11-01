Coroner withholds record of inquest of prime suspect in Leah Croucher murder

A coroner is withholding the disclosure of the record of inquest relating to the prime suspect in the murder of teenager Leah Croucher, as police believe its release may “seriously jeopardise” the investigation.

Neil Maxwell, a sex offender who killed himself while on the run from police, died in April 2019 – two months after Leah, 19, vanished.

The Senior Coroner for the City of Milton Keynes had been due to release the document on Tuesday, but said police asked him not to do so for a further “short period of time”.

It comes after the BBC made an application for the document to be disclosed.

Last month, detectives searching for Leah found human remains at a home in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

Maxwell was the only person with keys to the address at the time of Leah’s disappearance, Thames Valley Police said.

A murder inquiry was opened after Leah’s rucksack and other belongings were found.

In a statement on Tuesday, senior coroner Tom Osborne said: “I had previously indicated that I would today, November 1, disclose the record of inquest relating to Neil Maxwell, who died on April 20, 2019 and whose inquest was concluded on October 9, 2019.

“I received a request from Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter, who is overseeing the investigation into the death of Leah Croucher, to withhold disclosure of the record of inquest for a further short period of time as it contains information that is sensitive to their continuing investigation, and by releasing that information into the public domain at this stage may seriously jeopardise the investigation.

“The presumption in favour of open and transparent justice would normally dictate that I disclose the record of inquest.

“However, I have every reason to believe that disclosure of the document at this stage may seriously compromise and indeed jeopardise the ongoing investigation into the death of Leah Croucher, and for that reason the balance is in favour of not disclosing the document, for the time being, although it is a matter that will be kept under constant review and it will be released at the earliest opportunity.

“The content of the document will not change and the risks of compromise to the continuing investigation outweigh the need for disclosure.”

Thames Valley Police published a public wanted appeal to find Maxwell on April 4, 2019, but he was found dead two weeks later on April 20 having taken his own life.

Eighteen attempts were made to arrest Maxwell while he was wanted, following an alleged sexual assault in 2018.