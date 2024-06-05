Corporate manslaughter charges brought over deaths of two men at chicken factory

Two companies are being prosecuted for corporate manslaughter over the deaths of two pest controllers at a chicken factory.

Neil Moon, 49, and 34-year-old Jonathan Collins were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough, Norfolk in 2018.

Norfolk Police said at the time that a possible refrigeration gas leak was being investigated as a line of inquiry.

The two men, who were found at about 1.10am on October 4, were working at the Station Road site as pest control subcontractors.

Their deaths were investigated by detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, working alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

Norfolk Police said on Wednesday that prosecutors have authorised that charges be brought against two companies.

The force said in a statement: “Following extensive enquiries, last week the Special Crime Division from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges of corporate manslaughter and a number of related health and safety offences in respect of two companies.

“Banham Poultry Limited, which went into administration in October 2018, is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and two counts of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

“Air Products PLC is being prosecuted for two counts of corporate manslaughter and one count of failing to discharge duties under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

“Both companies are required to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 9.”

The family of Mr Collins, from Watton in Norfolk, said in an earlier tribute that he was a “devoted family man who will continue to be loved and missed by all those who knew him”.

Mr Moon was from Spalding in Lincolnshire.

His widow, who did not give her name, described him in a previous tribute as “the most amazing husband and father”.

His son described him as “my hero and the best father I could’ve ever asked for”, and his daughter said: “I will miss him so much and cherish all the memories we had together.”