27 October 2021

Corrie actress Maureen Lipman to be made a Dame

By The Newsroom
27 October 2021

Actress Dame Maureen Lipman will become the first Dame of Coronation Street when the Prince of Wales awards her the honour.

The 75-year-old actress is being made a dame commander for services to charity, entertainment and the arts in a career lasting more than 50 years.

She has found a new audience in recent years through her appearance on the ITV soap as Evelyn Plummer since 2018, after a brief cameo in 2002.

Her lengthy CV includes everything from a comedy turn in a BT advert to a supporting role in an Oscar-winning drama.

Speaking last year when the honour was awarded, the actress spoke about how her family were welcomed to the UK after fleeing persecution in Russia.

She added: “I am proud to be honoured by the Queen and country that I love, for doing the work that I love.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Queen to miss Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow after health concerns

news

‘My second father and one of my best friends’ – Emotional tribute by Ally McCoist to Walter Smith

news

Under fire Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over ‘pounds before people’

world news