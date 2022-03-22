Corrie McKeague’s father criticises ‘conspiracy theorists who misled people’

The father of RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night-out more than five years ago, has criticised “conspiracy theorists” who he said had misled people, following an inquest into the death of his son.

The airman, of Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of September 24, 2016 after a night-out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

An inquest into his death concluded that he climbed into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry.

Mr McKeague’s father, Martin McKeague, said the “facts are the same as they’ve always been” but that “some conspiracy theorists have continued to mislead you”.

We knew the facts and evidence could unfortunately only mean one horrible conclusion. That Corrie climbed into the bin in the horseshoe area and tragically died in the waste disposal process

“They’ve suggested Corrie may have gone AWOL or got lost on his way home to his RAF base (RAF Honington),” he said in a statement.

His son was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area, shaped like a horseshoe, behind a Greggs store.

Mr McKeague said the inquest had “forced the truth out into the open for everyone to see”.

“We knew the facts and evidence could unfortunately only mean one horrible conclusion,” he said.

“That Corrie climbed into the bin in the horseshoe area and tragically died in the waste disposal process.”

Waste firm Biffa initially told police that the weight of the bin was 11kg (1 stone 10lbs) but it was later recorded as 116kg (18 stone 3lbs).

Corrie McKeague was described as a ‘loveable rogue’ (Suffolk Police/PA) (PA Media)

Mr McKeague said the delay in establishing the correct bin weight “meant we had much less chance of recovering my son Corrie’s body”.

He described his son as a “loveable rogue who loved to socialise and party”.

“He could walk into a room and light it up,” he said.

“Corrie was the atmosphere and could speak to anyone.

“I have lost everything as a result of losing him and he is very much missed by all.”

He said that his son had known before he died that his girlfriend was pregnant.

Mr McKeague thanked Suffolk Police for the “amazing, untiring and exemplary work they did during the investigation into my son Corrie’s death”.

He added: “My hope is that today’s decision shines a new light on the truth for everyone and Corrie can hopefully finally be left to rest in peace.”