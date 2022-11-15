15 November 2022

Council charged after six-year-old killed by falling tree at school

A council is facing a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecution after a six-year-old girl was killed by a falling tree at school.

Ella Henderson suffered serious injuries at Gosforth Park First School, Newcastle, in September 2020, and died the following day at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The HSE said Newcastle City Council will face a charge under section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The prosecution follows an investigation by HSE, initially led by Northumbria Police.

The first hearing will take place at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

After her death, Ella’s family released a statement saying: “We feel incredibly blessed to have had her in our lives.

“We had the perfect family and she will live on in our hearts.”

