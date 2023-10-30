Counter-terror chief hails bravery of those who intervened in knife attack

A counter-terrorism police chief has praised the bravery of those who intervened in a “terrifying” knife attack on a US spy, saying: “I believe they saved her life.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, who is head of Counter-Terrorism Policing South East, said they should be very proud of their response after Joshua Bowles launched his attack on the woman outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, on March 9.

The 29-year-old former GCHQ worker had been armed with two knives which he used to repeatedly stab the victim, who was referred to in court only as code number 99230.

The woman, who was employed by the United States Government and was stationed at GCHQ at the time, had been set upon as she left the leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane with a friend.

Bowles also punched a man named Alex Fuentes after being confronted in the car park.

Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, admitted attempting to murder the US spy and attacking Mr Fuentes and was sentenced at the Old Bailey on Thursday to life with a minimum term of 13 years.

Afterwards, Mr Wright said: “The attack that Bowles carried out was planned and incredibly violent involving two innocent victims.

“Bowles made comments in his police interviews which showed how he had chosen to attack the victim because of where she worked.

“Our investigation revealed this as the core motive behind the attack. It also underlines the seriousness of the case and why it was counter-terrorism policing led the investigation.

“Despite the brave efforts of members of the public who intervened during the attack, Bowles remained completely undeterred. He went on to stab the victim several times, which must have been terrifying for her.

“The sentence passed today reflects how awful this crime was and the lengths to which he planned to carry it out.

“Now that the court proceedings have concluded I really do hope that the victim can begin to rebuild. I don’t underestimate the impact this incident would have had on the victim and her family and friends and on the brave witnesses who intervened.

“I actually believe they saved her life. I would really like to thank them for it. They should be very proud of themselves.”

Mr Wright issued a statement on the case as he spoke outside Scotland Yard in London.