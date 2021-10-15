Counter-terror police leading investigation into Sir David Amess killing
The investigation into the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess is being led by counter-terror officers, Essex Police have said.
Chief constable Ben-Julian Harrington said the 69-year-old Southend West MP was “simply dispensing his duties when his life was horrifically cut short”.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday on Friday and remains in custody.
Mr Harrington said “it will be for investigators to determine whether this is a terrorist incident”, adding they will be “keeping an open mind” over the motive.
Tory veteran Sir David had been an MP since 1983 and was married with five children.
