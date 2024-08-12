Couple among four remanded in custody charged with violent disorder

A couple are among four people who have been remanded in custody amid accusations of throwing bricks and missiles, and live streaming disorder on TikTok.

The four defendants appeared at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Monday with charges relating to violence seen in Tamworth and Stoke-on-Trent on August 3 and 4.

The court heard approximately 300 people participated in the disorder on August 4 outside a Holiday Inn hotel in Tamworth where asylum seekers were housed.

Cameron Bell, 23, and Kyle Barber, 24, were charged with violent disorder after being seen together on August 4 in Tamworth.

Bell, who works at a care centre, pleaded not guilty to a count of violent disorder after she was alleged to have live streamed clips of violence from her TikTok account that evening.

The defendant, of Worthing Grove in Tamworth, is also alleged to have made racist remarks about asylum seekers during the live stream, prosecutor Maggie Meakin said.

Bell claims she filmed the incident because she wants to be a news reporter and was “recording the events unfolding”, her solicitor Callum Morris told the court.

She cried in the dock while Cannock district judge Ian Barnes remanded her in custody until a hearing at Stafford Crown Court on August 26.

Her partner Barber, also of Worthing Grove, pleaded not guilty to taking part in violent disorder in Tamworth, where fireworks and petrol bombs were thrown and police officers were injured.

The judge remanded the defendant in custody until a hearing on August 26 at Stafford Crown Court while he cried in the dock and protested “I didn’t do anything” as he left.

Darren Woodley, 55, also pleaded not guilty to a count of violent disorder following the scenes in Tamworth.

Judge Barnes remanded Woodley, of Victoria Road in Tamworth, in custody until his appearance at Stafford Crown Court on August 26.

Tyler Marchese, 21, of Norris Road in Stoke-on-Trent, indicated no plea to his charges of violent disorder and assault by beating of an emergency worker, which were alleged to have taken place during disorder near a mosque in Stoke-on-Trent on August 3.

Judge Barnes remanded Marchese in custody until August 26 when he will appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court to enter his pleas.