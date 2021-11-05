05 November 2021

Couple and neighbour killed as Texas barn explodes

By The Newsroom
05 November 2021

A couple and their neighbour have died after an explosion and fire tore through a north-east Texas barn.

The blast happened in Simms, Texas, about 27 miles west of Texarkana, with the barn’s owners, Steven Granbery, 60, and Cynthia Granbery, 55, and 65-year-old William Barnes all killed.

Bowie County Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor said evidence points toward the blast being an accident.

The Granberys had kept gasoline, propane and an all-terrain vehicle in the barn, the walls of which were blown out by the blast. The heat also melted a wall of the Granberys’ home.

