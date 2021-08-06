Couple’s joy after scooping £5m Lotto jackpot

A couple have spoken of their delight after scooping more than £5 million on the lottery.

Paul and Louise Drake, both 47 and from West Lothian, took home the £5,162,779 Lotto jackpot in the July 28 draw after Mr Drake checked his numbers the next morning before his shift.

Mr Drake, a production operator with Lidl until last week, was getting ready to drive two colleagues to work when he was struck by a “niggling feeling” to check his ticket, before being overcome by shock when he realised he had a winner.

Speaking on Friday, he said: “I’m not an emotional guy but I just burst into tears.

“I ran back into the house screaming and woke Louise up to tell her. We just couldn’t believe it.”

The couple, from Seafield near Bathgate, have two sons aged 11 and 15.

Mrs Drake, a district nurse, said: “I got such a fright thinking something was wrong, but he was shouting something about winning the lottery.

“At first I thought it was £5,000 and tried to go back to sleep. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

Mr Drake said he learned of his win at around 4.30am – but because he was the designated driver that day he still had to take his colleagues into work.

When he got into the office he wasted no time telling bosses he would not be clocking in that day.

The couple celebrate their win with champagne (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “The guys who I drove to work knew something was up and that I was acting strangely, so it wasn’t long before people guessed. Our friends, family and colleagues are over the moon for us, they’re really chuffed, which is great.”

The golf enthusiast insists the fortune will not change “who we are”, but will “change our lives dramatically from a financial perspective”.

He added: “I’ll still chase a bargain and I definitely won’t be paying £6.50 for a bacon roll at the golf club.”

The car lover said he is eyeing up a Porsche and a new Range Rover as well as clearing the mortgage, while Mrs Drake plans on taking her sons to New York and a family trip to Florida.

Mr Drake said he normally chooses his numbers but on this occasion he bought three last-minute lucky dips from a shop in Seafield, with one hitting the jackpot.

He said: “Normally I am quite organised with my playing but on this occasion I must’ve been rushing about too much, probably taking one of the kids to an activity.”