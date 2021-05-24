‘Cover-up’ concerns aired as MPs and family await Daniel Morgan report

Home Secretary Priti Patel has faced fresh pressure to speedily release the report on the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan amid “cover-up” concerns.

MPs heard the family of Mr Morgan believe the delay in publication has “only added to our pain” and want Ms Patel to reconsider the matter as quickly as possible.

Ms Patel has insisted it is “right” she reads the report before it is published, although the Commons was told she has yet to receive it.

Mr Morgan, a private investigator, was killed with an axe in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south-east London, on March 10 1987.

Thanks to corruption in the police and interference by News UK, the family have had no justice. That shames all of us

Despite five police inquiries and an inquest, no-one has been brought to justice over the father-of-two’s death, with the Metropolitan Police admitting corruption had hampered the original murder investigation.

MP Chris Bryant, who secured an urgent question on the case, told the Commons: “Daniel was axed to death in a car park on March 10 1987, 34 years ago, and thanks to corruption in the police and interference by News UK, the family have had no justice.

“That shames all of us.”

Mr Bryant accused Home Secretary Priti Patel of blocking the publication of the report and added: “Daniel’s brother Alastair told me ‘this has only added to our pain’ and he urges the Home Secretary speedily to reconsider her position and to put an end to this unnecessary situation.

“So will the minister agree a date with the independent panel and Daniel’s family today for publication this week?

“And will she undertake to publish the report in full without deletion, amendment or redaction, because people are worried that she’s not going to do that.”

Mr Bryant asked for details on any formal or informal correspondence on the case between Ms Patel and her officials with News UK representatives, adding: “Will she publish the minutes of her and her department’s meetings with representatives of News UK over the last 12 months?

“If not, won’t people conclude that the cover-up is still going on and this isn’t the party of law and order, it’s the party of the cover-up?”

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins said the department has not yet received the report and said: “One cannot block publication of a report if one has not yet received it.

“The Home Office has not received the report.”

She went on: “In terms of the contents of that report, I spoke earlier this afternoon to the Home Secretary about this matter and there is a very, very real wish on all sides to see this report published to see answers for the family.”

Ms Atkins was repeatedly asked to outline a timetable for publication, replying: “I cannot commit to a publication date if the Home Office has not yet received the report.

“Please give us the report and then we can publish it.”

The minister also said: “The Home Secretary has a duty under section six of the Human Rights Act in relation to threats to life but that is the only consideration that will be in her mind, that and national security.

“We have no interest in editing this report, none whatsoever, we want the truth to come out.”